Netflix VP of International Film David Kosse Departing

David Kosse, Netflix’s London-based vp of international film, is leaving his role at the streaming giant.

His exit comes as Netflix is making internal changes to its organizational focus in its broader European region, moving to a regionalized structure in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), in line with its setups in Asia and Latin America.

Teresa Moneo will lead the company’s international film team moving forward, with a focus on building Netflix’s growing international film slate. She will report to Scott Stuber, Netflix’s head of global film. The change brings all content categories together under one EMEA content lead, Larry Tanz, who is based in the firm’s European headquarters in Amsterdam.

Kosse, who will now make films for Netflix and other companies, joined the streaming giant in 2019, overseeing all of its international film production and acquisitions with a focus on making and acquiring non-English language films seen as being able to travel around the world. Four films from his international film team’s slate premiered at the fall film festivals this month: All Quiet on the Western Front and Athena at the Venice Film Festival, The Swimmers at Toronto, and The Wonder at Telluride and Toronto.

“David joined Netflix when our film offering outside the U.S. was still nascent,” said Stuber. “He went on to build our European film team and attracted filmmakers and talent like Paolo Sorrentino, Ed Berger, Matthias Schweighöfer and J.A. Bayona to the company. We’re excited to continue to work with him in his new endeavor.”



Added Stuber: “Teresa has incredible relationships with the European film community and partnered closely with David to build our slate of international films. As we continue to expand outside the U.S., I look forward to working closely with her in attracting the best filmmakers from all over the world.”



Said Kosse: “I really enjoyed my time at Netflix. We made a wide range of fantastic films, I worked with some great people, both inside and outside the company, and learned a lot. I look forward to using this experience to make more films with Netflix and others.”