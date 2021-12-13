New Regency Extends Film Distribution Deal With Disney

New Regency, the production entity which counts Little Women, Bohemian Rhapsody and The Revenant among recent hits, has extended a film distribution deal with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

Yariv Milchan’s film and TV production banner had a deal with Fox Filmed Entertainment before 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures were acquired by The Walt Disney Company in 2019. New Regency and Fox first teamed up in 1998 and most recently worked on Bohemian Rhapsody and the Oscar-winning The Revenant.

The new long term renewal deal will see Disney market and distribute New Regency’s new theatrical releases across multiple platforms, with the first title to be an untitled original film from David O. Russell, currently in post-production, and starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor Joy and Michael Shannon.

“The whole team at Disney is fantastic and we couldn’t be happier to have them as our partners. This is the perfect home for our movies, and we look forward to continuing this successful relationship,” Milchan, New Regency’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

On the movie front, New Regency’s upcoming releases include Deep Water with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, ands Robert Eggers’ Viking epic, The Northman, starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe.

Justin Connolly, president, platform distribution at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution added in his own statement: “We’re incredibly pleased to extend our long-standing and highly regarded relationship with New Regency to market and distribute their films. We look forward to bringing their entertaining slate to audiences around the world for many more years to come.”