Nexstar Embarks on CW Expansion Push, Stations in Philadelphia, San Francisco and Tampa to Become Affiliates

Nexstar is looking to bolster its lineup of CW affiliates, flipping three of its local TV stations in major markets.
The local TV giant says that WPHL in Philadelphia, KRON in San Francisco, and WTTA in Tampa will become affiliates of The CW beginning in September. All three are owned by Nexstar, and currently MyNetworkTV stations.
When the networks flip to The CW, they will begin carrying the Nexstar-owned network’s entertainment lineup, as well as its LIV Golf sports programming. As is typical in these cases, the local news programming and syndicated fare will likely remain largely the same.
“These stations in Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Tampa have deep relationships with their viewers, advertisers, and the communities they serve; they are a great addition to the CW family and will help us better shape the future of the network,” CW president Dennis Miller said in a statement.
Nexstar is also playing defense with the move, with eight current CW stations set to go independent later this year. Those stations, which are owned by CBS, include WPSG in Philadelphia, KBCW in San Francisco, and WTOG in Tampa. Other stations impacted include WUPA in Atlanta, KSTW Seattle, and WKBD Detroit.
In other words, Nexstar will have to seek out other affiliates to maintain its presence in those critical markets.
Nexstar acquired The CW last year, and is embarking on a mission to take the perennial money-loser (it lost $83 million in Q1) and make it profitable. The strategy is to pursue lower-cost TV programming, including foreign shows, reality TV, and LIV Golf (for which it is not paying anything), as well as trying to lower costs on its legacy programming (which will include All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois). The CW also picked up the long-running NFL studio show Inside the NFL.
Nexstar believes that by combining The CW with its 200 local broadcast stations and its cable news channel NewsNation, it can deliver scale in the advertising business.
“The addition of these Nexstar-owned stations as affiliates will bring the number of Nexstar and partner-owned CW stations to 40, covering 38% of U.S. TV Households—equivalent to or greater than the local owned and operated station presence of any of the other major network owners,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Tampa are among the most important television markets in the country and adding The CW’s programming to them will offer advertisers a variety of new linear and digital opportunities to reach millions of viewers.”
