Fox Exec Michael Biard Jumps to Nexstar as President and COO

Nexstar is shaking up its top executive ranks.

The local TV giant and CW owner has hired Michael Biard to be its new president and COO, effective Aug. 21. Biard succeeds Tom Carter, who will transition to a senior adviser role.

“Michael is a talented, innovative, and deeply experienced media executive who will be a great leader for Nexstar and the senior management team as we chart the future of the Company,” said Nexstar CEO Perry Sook, to whom Biard will report. “The Board of Directors and I are confident that his vision and judgement will be invaluable as we continue maximizing Nexstar’s shareholder return by furthering the growth of our national brands and audiences, enhancing the value of our spectrum through the additional deployment of ATSC 3.0, and strategically targeting accretive mergers and acquisitions.”

Biard joins Nexstar from Fox Corp., where he had been president of distribution. His deal with Nexstar runs through 2027.

“Perry, Tom, and the Nexstar Nation have created a company with extraordinary scale and unparalleled financial performance,” said Biard in a statement. “Nexstar’s strategic approach and disciplined execution will enable further growth and expansion, and I am eager to help lead the way forward. I am grateful to Perry, Tom, and the Board for this opportunity, and I want to express my profound appreciation to my colleagues and close friends at Fox, especially Lachlan Murdoch and John Nallen, for allowing me to pursue it.”

Nexstar has been on an aggressive push in recent years, acquiring The Hill and The CW and launching its cable channel NewsNation in a bid for national scale.

Fox on Tuesday said that it had promoted company veteran David Espinosa to be its new head of distribution. It’s a critical role, with a significant portion of Fox’s cable distribution deals set to come up for renewal over the next year.

“We want to thank Mike for his meaningful contributions to Fox throughout his time with us and wish him continued success in his next chapter,” said Fox COO John Nallen. “David has been a valued member of the Fox team for seventeen years, and we are confident that his leadership and strategic insight will provide a seamless transition for the distribution team and our partners.”