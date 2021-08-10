Next Gen 2021: The Hollywood Reporter Accepting Nominations for 35 Under 35 List

What do MACRO’s Charles King, CAA’s Kevin Huvane, and 20th Television’s Karey Burke have in common? They have all appeared in The Hollywood Reporter‘s annual Next Generation issue, our definitive list of the year’s 35 best and brightest leaders age 35 and under.

THR is now accepting online submissions for the 28th edition of the Next Gen list, which is slated to publish Nov. 3, and will identify 35 standouts who one day will run the entertainment industry. Candidates should be submitted in one of the following categories: agents, managers, film, TV, digital, legal and business managers. When submitting, please make clear the candidate’s projects or clients as specifically as possible.

The deadline for submissions is Aug. 27. (To be considered, nominees must be 35 or younger on Nov. 3, 2021.)

Log your submissions here.

Contact Ashley Cullins (ashley.cullins@thr.com) or Mia Galuppo (mia.galuppo@thr.com) with any questions.