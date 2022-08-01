Next Gen 2022: The Hollywood Reporter Accepting Nominations for 35 Under 35 List

Over nearly three decades, The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Next Generation issue — our definitive list of the year’s 35 best and brightest individuals age 35 and under — has featured industry leaders like Marvel’s Kevin Feige, Netflix’s Bela Bajaria and Universal’s Donna Langley when they were upstart execs.

THR is now accepting online submissions for the 29th edition of the Next Gen list, which is slated to publish Nov. 16, and will identify 35 standouts who one day will run the entertainment industry. Candidates should be submitted in one of the following categories: agents, managers, film, TV, digital and legal. When submitting, please make clear the candidate’s projects or clients, listing them as specifically as possible.

The deadline for submissions will be Sept. 2. (To be considered, nominees must be 35 or younger on Nov. 16, 2022.)

Log your submissions here.

Contact Ashley Cullins (ashley.cullins@thr.com) or Mia Galuppo (mia.galuppo@thr.com) with any questions.