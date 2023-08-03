×
Next Gen 2023: The Hollywood Reporter Accepting Nominations for 35 Under 35 List

The deadline for submissions will be Sept. 1. (To be considered, nominees must be 35 or younger on Nov. 15, 2023.)

Do you know the next Donna Langley or Kevin Feige? Submit them for The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Next Generation issue — our definitive list of the year’s 35 best and brightest individuals age 35 and under.

THR is now accepting online submissions for the 30th edition of the Next Gen list, which is slated to publish Nov. 15 and will identify 35 standouts who one day will run the entertainment industry. Candidates should be submitted in one of the following categories: agents, managers, film, TV, digital and legal. When submitting, please make clear the candidate’s projects or clients, listing them as specifically as possible.

Nominees must be 35 or younger on Nov. 15, 2023. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 1.

Log your submissions here. (Note: One strong nomination is much more effective than several copy and paste submissions.)

Contact Ashley Cullins (ashley.cullins@thr.com) or Mia Galuppo (mia.galuppo@thr.com) with questions.

