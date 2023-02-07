NFL, DAZN Sign 10-Year Deal for International Game Pass Streaming Package

Miles Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023.



The National Football League and DAZN Group have signed a 10-year deal to deliver NFL Game Pass International to sports fans worldwide, starting with the 2023 season.

The long-term agreement comes as the NFL increasingly chases a piece of a fast-expanding TV streaming market globally just as the traditional pay TV bundle tips into serious decline.

The NFL’s Game Pass International offering — allowing fans outside the U.S., while excluding China, to view pro football games during the regular and post seasons — will be available as a standalone subscription or add-on package within DAZN’s app.

The NFL game package for DAZN subscribers includes the annual Super Bowl as the pro football league eyes more direct economic exposure to its fan base outside the U.S. market. Domestically, the NFL is already turning to streaming platforms, including Thursday Night Football games launching on Amazon’s Prime Video.

“Growing the NFL globally is a key strategic priority for the league and our 32 Clubs. We are excited to partner with DAZN to help us accelerate this effort,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in statement on Tuesday.

DAZN for its part welcomed being able to offer among the most popular programming on linear TV to its global subscriber base.

“The NFL is the premier sports media property, and DAZN is incredibly excited that they have chosen us as their international partner,” DAZN CEO Shay Segev said in a statement.