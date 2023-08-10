NFL+ Adds NFL Network and RedZone, Hikes Prices In Direct-to-Consumer Push

The NFL is significantly expanding its direct-to-consumer footprint, adding NFL Network and the NFL RedZone channels to its NFL+ subscription offering.

NFL Network will be added to the base tier of NFL+, which will see its monthly price rise from $4.99 per month to $6.99 per month. RedZone, meanwhile, will be available on a premium tier that also includes full and condensed game replays and other content for $14.99 per month.

The NFL launched NFL+ a year ago with live local games on mobile devices, and live audio of every game. The expanded offering for the upcoming season will add to that package live streams of NFL network, and the popular RedZone channel, which features a “whip around” format on Sundays to break into exciting live moments from around the league.

NFL Network airs both pre-season games, and has some exclusive games during the season. Those games will now be available directly from the league to consumers.

Notably, NFL Network and RedZone will be available across all devices, and not limited to mobile devices like the live games. The channels will continue to be available via pay-TV providers as well. With the move, NFL Network becomes the biggest sports cable channel to be available directly to consumers outside of a pay-TV bundle.

“We launched NFL+ last season to further grow our direct relationship with millions of fans,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “The response was excellent. And as we embark on the second season of NFL+, we are excited to add NFL Network and NFL RedZone and provide greater access to football content for NFL fans everywhere.”

David Jurenka, senior VP of NFL Media, says that the league is also developing a slate of original content that will be exclusive to NFL+.

Jurenka also told THR that the decision to split NFL Network and RedZone between the two tiers was a strategic decision.

“I think our model was trying to be as fan friendly as possible and figure out where’s the right value,” Jurenka says. “And we think based on the research that we’ve done and the price points that we’re going to be making this content available in that we’re going to see a lot of engagement in both the base tier and the premium tier.”