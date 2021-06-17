NFL Star Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins Signs With WME (Exclusive)

Former National Football League wide receiver Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins has signed with WME in all areas.

Hawkins serves as an NFL analyst for NFL Network and hosts Amazon’s NFL Programming. He also brings to the Hollywood talent agency his production company, Parks Tower Studios.

Alongside Maria Menounos, Hawkins co-hosts the weekly entertainment program Roku Recommends. The Sports Emmys nominee played seven seasons in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, before retiring from the New England Patriots in 2017.

Off of the field, Hawkins earned a Master’s degree from Columbia University while playing pro football. He broke into entertainment with a starring role in SpikeTV’s reality football competition 4th & Long, and began his media career at ESPN as a founding anchor of SportsCenter on Snapchat.

Behind the camera, Hawkins, who also appears on air for Uninterrupted, has written and produced award-winning comedy sketches and executive produced Hair Love, the 2020 Academy Award winner for best animated short.

He also co-created and hosts The ThomaHawk Show podcast, along with Joe Thomas, and formerly served as the director of business development for the media, marketing and entertainment companies of Maverick Carter and LeBron James.

Hawkins continues to be represented by Oronde Garrett at M88 and attorney Jaia Thomas at The Law Office of Jaia Thomas.