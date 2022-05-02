Nick Axelrod to Join UTA Ventures as Vice President

Nick Axelrod has joined talent agency UTA’s ventures department as vice president.

In the role, Axelrod will help clients expand their businesses and research new business opportunities. He comes to the position after working as co-founder and head of creative and product development at homecare brand Homecourt, launched by Courteney Cox.

Axelrod previously co-founded personal care brand Nécessaire. He began his career as a reporter at Women’s Wear Daily, owned by THR co-owner, Penske Media Corporation, and as an editor at Elle magazine.

“Nick is one of the leading voices in the beauty and self-care space and his wealth of knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset,” said Sam Wick, head of ventures at UTA. “We are thrilled he is joining UTA, and we look forward to seeing the great opportunities he will create for our clients.”

UTA Ventures invests in and advises businesses, including Masterclass, Cameo and Patreon. The division also helps manage deals for talent, such as Elizabeth Bank’s partnership with Archer Roose and Emma Chamberlain’s Chamberlain Coffee.