Nick Stahl Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Nick Stahl has signed with APA for representation in all areas.

The actor made his mark in the early 2000s starring as John Connor in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, In The Bedroom opposite Sissy Spacek and Tom Wilkinson, Robert Rodriguez’s Sin City and in HBO’s cult series Carnivale.

Stahl took a break from acting in the 2010s but is in the midst of a renaissance. He last year appeared key multi-episode arc on AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead and starred opposite Michiel Huisman and Luke Bracey in director Janusz Kaminski’s American Dream. He also wrapped a leading role opposite Sean Bean and Famke Janssen in the live-action manga adaptation Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac.

The momentum hasn’t stopped as this week it was announced the actor joined the series regular cast of Showtime’s high profile vampire drama series, Let The Right One In.

Stahl is the latest name to join APA’s growing talent roster that has a particular focus on established artists seeking an infusion of new energy. In the last year or so, the agency has attracted Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, Famke Janssen, Justin Long and Melissa Leo, among other bold-faced names.

Stahl continues to be repped by Link Entertainment and Fuller Law.