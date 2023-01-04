Nielsen One Ads Sets Jan. 11 Launch, Cross-Platform Product Will Measure Viewership By the Second

One of Nielsen’s critical measurement projects, Nielsen One Ads, officially has a launch date.

The company says that the cross-platform measurement product will hit the market on Jan. 11, well ahead of the 2023 upfront negotiations, and fresh off the launch of new streaming tiers from Netflix and Disney+.

Nielsen One Ads has been anticipated by marketers and media buyers, promising deduplicated measurement across linear TV, connected TV devices (i.e. Roku), mobile devices (like smartphones), and desktop computers.

Importantly, it will also offer measurement of content and ads at the second-by-second level, as opposed to the minute-by-minute level of the current systems. “This will provide the industry with greater comparably across television and digital platforms,” Nielsen says.

“Ultimately, Nielsen One will allow advertisers and publishers to plan and transact using a single metric across linear and digital that is reliable, independent and standardized across the industry,” the company added.

The product will have an “always on” digital dashboard, rather than forcing clients to wait for a data drop, though at launch it will only be available in the U.S. The company says that later this year it will add advanced audience data (think consumers that just bought a house, or are in the market for a car) and outcome measurement (i.e. if. consumer sees an ad and makes a purchase).

The launch is a long time coming, with both publishers like TV networks and streaming services and media buyers and advertisers clamoring for a more advanced measurement system to eventually replace the outdated Nielsen currency that currently underpins the TV advertising market.

By now every major media company has struck deals with other measurement firms (like VideoAmp, EDO, Comscore, and iSpot) to supplement Nielsen’s data, and that is unlikely to change even with Nielsen’s new suite of products, as companies grapple with a rapidly-changing ad and consumer environment.

“Audiences today control what they watch, when they watch, and how they watch it. As the media landscape becomes more varied and complicated, Nielsen is committed to working with the industry to bring clarity and simplicity to media buying and selling through Nielsen One,” said Karthik Rao, CEO of audience measurement for Nielsen. “By combining the scale of big data and granular insights from our people-based panel, Nielsen ONE provides comprehensive, representative measurement of ads and content for our clients to transact with confidence.”