BMX Star Nigel Sylvester Signs With WME (Exclusive)

BMX star Nigel Sylvester has signed with WME Sports in all areas.

Best known for his career in competitive BMX bike racing, Sylvester has segued into fashion, video content with a digital travel series, GO, publishing and philanthropy.

The GO series chronicles Sylvester’s bicycle adventures worldwide, having earned over 100 million views over seven episodes. And photos shot during his explorations, whether in London, Tokyo or the Dubai desert, went into a coffee table book under the same GO moniker that was released by publisher Rizzoli.

On the fashion side, Sylvester has struck global partnerships and product collaborations with Nike and his Jordan 1 shoe brand, Mercedes Benz, Moncler, Hermes, Specialized Bikes and Smartwater.

And he recently teamed with Sony to become a PlayStation Playmaker alongside other cultural tastemakers like LeBron James. And Sylvester launched a BMX travel bike case with luggage brand RIMOWA, and as an entrepreneur became an early investor in brands like Hyperice and XSET.

In 2021, The Nigel Sylvester Foundation was launched as an eponymous nonprofit focused on transforming the lives of underserved youth, uniting diverse communities and other charitable causes.

Sylvester will also be working with IMG Models, which like WME Sports is under the Endeavor corporate umbrella.