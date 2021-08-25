Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough’s Fresh Vine Wine to Be Served at SoFi Stadium Under Pact With Chargers

Fresh Vine Wine — the health-conscious brand from best friends and business partners Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough — has entered into a multi-year partnership as the wine partner of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Under the deal, Fresh Vine Wine will be served at select bars at the NFL team’s new home, SoFi Stadium. On the menu will be the label’s California cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, chardonnay, and recently released rosé.

To celebrate the arrangement, Dobrev and Hough turned up at the Chargers first home game on Aug. 22. The deal marks the fourth sports partnership for Fresh Vine after similar pacts with the National Hockey League, National Basketball Association, and Major League Baseball.

Dobrev, a “long time football fan,” said Fresh Vine will bring a premium luxury wine experience to fans “who love indulging in the greatest things that life has to offer while being conscious consumers with active lifestyle choices.” She added: “As the world reopens, we hope that Fresh Vine Wine and SoFi stadium can bring people together safely through laughter, connection, and shared experiences while satisfying their taste buds.”

Hough suggested the brand’s “premium low-carb, low-calorie, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly wines” will be a good match for Chargers fans and sports enthusiasts. “The synergy across our brand, Fresh Vine Wine, and SoFi Stadium, is unmatched, and we cannot wait to share with fans the enjoyable, guilt-free experience that Fresh Vine Wine is.”

Chargers president of business operations A.G. Spanos said his organization is thrilled to partner with Fresh Vine Wine. “We couldn’t be happier that Julianne and Nina were able to join us last Sunday as we kicked off the partnership while also welcoming fans to a Chargers game at SoFi Stadium for the first time. Being able to offer their premium collection of wines to our fans further enhances what is truly an extraordinary gameday experience.”

Earlier this summer, the pair opened up on their journey from friends to business partners, telling The Hollywood Reporter that it’s been a seamless and fruitful collaboration. “At the end of the day, life is about sharing things with people you love, laughing and enjoying every single moment, the highs and the lows,” Dobrev said in May. “It’s been such a high with Julianne.”