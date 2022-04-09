Norah O’Donnell Lands New CBS Deal to Extend ‘Evening News’ Run

- Share this article on Facebook
Norah O’Donnell has agreed to a new deal with CBS to keep her as anchor of CBS Evening News, running through the 2024 presidential election, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
O’Donnell replaced Jeff Glor as the face of the network’s flagship news program in July 2019.
Representatives for O’Donnell and CBS News did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Her future at the network had been in question in recent months, with the relatively new CBS leadership taking a close look at all parts of the news division.
But O’Donnell’s new deal means that the two big question marks — the other was CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King — will be staying in the CBS family for years to come. King announced her new deal in January.
