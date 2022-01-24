ID Named Nonfiction Producers’ Favorite Network to Work With in Annual Survey

ID Network was named the company that was “best to deal with” overall in an annual survey from unscripted, documentary and reality producers that weighs in on how networks and streamers work with production partners.

NatGeo Wild, CBS, YouTube Originals and NBC were also cited for being favorites to work with according to the 2021 “network/streamer ranking survey” from NPACT, a trade association for nonfiction production companies, which released the results on Monday. Freeform, VH1, CNBC and MTV were considered the “most difficult to deal with” overall, the survey found.

NPACT members include Endemol Shine North America, Bunim/Murray Productions, Lion Television, Sharp Entertainment, Hello Sunshine and World of Wonder, among others. Forty-nine production companies took part in the 2021 survey, which requested that respondents only appraise networks and streamers that they worked with last year. The full survey returned after a one-year hiatus in 2020, when NPACT asked its members only one question, about which companies were the best to work with during the pandemic (Bravo topped the list).

The 2021 survey appraised how particular companies fared regarding key elements of the production process, such as business affairs, Zoom pitching and production editorial oversight and notes. ID also topped the list of favorite companies when it came to Zoom and the video conferencing pitching process and was followed by Viceland, SundanceTV and TLC, with CNBC, Paramount+, VH1 and MTV ranking low in the category. When it came to program development and presentation, Nickelodeon, Hulu, YouTube Originals and Viceland received high marks and MTV, VH1, Freeform and CNBC low marks.

Hulu, CBS, ID and Disney+ topped the “greenlighting” category (while OWN, Paramount+, Animal Planet and BET fell to the bottom) and NatGeo, Showtime, HBO Max and Apple won out when it came to business affairs (BET, CNBC, Freeform and Paramount were rated lowest). NatGeo Wild, YouTube Originals, HBO Max and Hulu were lauded for their production editorial oversight and notes process, with Oxygen, VH1, MTV and CNBC given low grades in the category. Favorite companies when it came to production management included truTV, History, Nickelodeon and NatGeo, while ABC, Magnolia, OWN and CNBC were the least favorite. Finally, in the financial process and policies category, BET, WEtv, NatGeo Wild and HBO were highest rated, while HGTV, Amazon, OWN and CNBC were lowest rated.

Overall, Hulu, CBS, HBO and Nickelodeon had the highest averages across all categories, and CNBC, Science Channel, Freeform and Paramount earned the lowest averages.

NPACT general manager Michelle Van Kempen said in a statement that “much changed” as a result of COVID-era production and that “this year’s survey is an opportunity to spotlight our network and streaming partners that have adapted in a producer-friendly way.” Van Kempen added, “It’s also a chance to evaluate what’s working well in the production world, and where there’s room for improvement as we work together to navigate the ‘new normal.'”