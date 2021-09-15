Power Lawyers: New York Nominations Are Open

Do you know a New York Power Lawyer? Now’s the time to nominate them for The Hollywood Reporter‘s feature highlighting the most influential attorneys in the entertainment industry who are based on the East Coast.

This feature is an extension of the long-running Power Lawyers franchise and focuses on NYC-area attorneys — with an emphasis on those specializing in media, fashion and theater, as well as NY-based music litigators. (You can read about last year’s honorees here.)

Do you know someone who fits the bill? Submit this form by Oct. 8. Nominations should highlight the attorney’s accomplishments from the past year, and emphasize what sets them apart from their peers. The deadline is firm. Email ashley.cullins@thr.com with any questions.