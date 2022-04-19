Joe Kahn Named the Next Editor of The New York Times

The New York Times has found its next executive editor.

Joe Kahn will become the top editor for the news outlet, succeeding Dean Baquet, who will be stepping down from the role after eight years leading the Times newsroom. Kahn will start in his new role on June 14, the Times said Tuesday. Baquet, meanwhile, will remain with the Times in a new role to be announced soon.

Kahn has been the Times‘ managing editor since 2016 and has been with the Times since 1998, serving in a variety of roles, including a long run as Beijing bureau chief, as well as assistant editor for international. Baquet has led the Times newsroom since 2014.

“Joe brings impeccable news judgment, a sophisticated understanding of the forces shaping the world and a long track record of helping journalists produce their most ambitious and courageous work,” said A. G. Sulzberger, the publisher of The New York Times and chairman of The New York Times Company, in a statement announcing Kahn’s promotion. “We couldn’t ask for a better leader for our newsroom amid a historic convergence of events. And as one of the architects of our digital transformation, Joe’s vision will be crucial as we seek to become even more valuable to readers around the world.”

Under Baquet and Kahn’s leadership, the Times expanded its journalistic endeavors, not only growing its core newsroom but building a high-impact audio and video business as well, most notably through its podcast The Daily, but also through a documentary series on FX.

The Times also won is first Academy Award this year for its short doc The Queen of Basketball.