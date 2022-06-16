Octagon Adds Former WME Agent Adam Gelvan to Management, Production Group (Exclusive)

Sports and entertainment agency Octagon has added veteran agent and producer Adam Gelvan to its entertainment management and production group.

Gelvan comes over from Rain Management, where led the non-scripted and docuseries efforts. At Octagon, Gelvan as entertainment management and production manager will oversee a roster of directors, producers and on-camera talent, while also bringing his existing clients to the agency.

Reporting to Kyell Thomas, managing director, Octagon Entertainment, Gelvan brings experience in talent management, content development and production. He has managed directors Rory Karpf, Cynthia Hill and Dyana Winkler, director and writer Ben Nabors, among other producers and directors.

“Adam and I have known each other for over 15 years, and getting the chance to work together again is a long time coming. He is a proven leader, with excellent relationships and an expansive client list that will continue to strengthen our company and the best-in-class work we do on behalf of our clients. We’re thrilled to welcome Adam to the team,” Thomas said in a statement.

Gelvan started his career at the William Morris Agency as a TV packaging agent in the non-scripted space, and has worked with top Hollywood talent, including the Kardashians, Howard Stern, Kevin Smith, Perry Farrell, Tyler the Creator and Zendaya.

“I’ve known Kyell well for many years, as both colleague and friendly competitor. It’s impossible not to be impressed by the business he and the team at Octagon have built. When the opportunity to join Octagon presented itself, I jumped at it,” Gelvan said in his own statement.