Octavia Spencer Signs With CAA

Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

The repping includes ORIT Entertainment, the production banner the actress launched in 2019 with partner and producer Brian Clisham and head of production and development Stephanie Kluft. The company, which is in the middle of a three-year deal with ABC, is currently on the festival circuit with its award-winning documentary short, Right to Try.

CAA’s Bryan Lourd will lead the Spencer team.

Spencer, who was previously with WME, won an Oscar for supporting actress for her performance in 2011’s The Help and earned nominations for work in Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water and Theodore Melfi’s Hidden Figures.

The actress is currently in production on Spirited, a new take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in which she stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. Apple is backing the movie.

Spencer is also a published author, penning the middle-grade adventure series Randi Rhodes, Ninja Detective.