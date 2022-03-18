Odenkirk Provissiero Ups Tiffany Schloesser to Partner

Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment has upped manager Tiffany Schloesser to partner, the second to be elevated to the position at the boutique firm.

Schloesser has been with the Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero-led company since 2015, with clients that include Rachel Sennott, who has been earning accolades for Shiva Baby, Big Mouth star Ayo Edebiri, and SNL regulars Heidi Gardner and James Austin Johnson, among others.

“Tiffany is a dream partner. Her work ethic is exceptional. Her taste is inspiring, and she’s a delightful human. We could not be more proud and excited to see Tiffany rise to partner here at OPE” said Odenkirk and Provissiero in a joint statement. “We love our team and are jazzed to continue to grow with Tiffany in this leadership role. She’s earned every bit of it.”

Schloesser, who was an agent before switching into management, joins DC Wade as a partner at Odenkirk Provissiero.