OnlyFans Slams on Brakes, Won’t Ban Pornography After All

OnlyFans on Wednesday announced it was making a hard turn and would not ban pornography on the site.

Previously, the content subscription service said that starting in October, it will no longer allow “sexually explicit conduct” on the platform, a move made at the behest of banking partners and payment providers.

However, in a message posted to social media on Wednesday OnlyFans said the planned ban had been dropped.

“Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard,” the message began. “We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

The site had been heavily criticized by users for the proposed change. OnlyFans, founded in 2016, is most well-known for featuring adult content and was praised as a safe space for sex workers.

Late night hosts also mocked the decision.

“They know that fans of OnlyFans are only fans of one thing, right?” joked Late Show’s Stephen Colbert previously. He also mocked the decision for the company to bow to pressure from banks.

“Evidently, pornography does not live up to the high moral standards of investment bankers — unless it’s them fucking the economy,” Colbert quipped. “But I do have good news for the OnlyFans fans out there. There is another place to find sexually explicit material on the internet — it’s called the internet.”