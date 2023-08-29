×
Ontario Directors Guild Adds to Hardship Fund For Members Impacted by Hollywood Strikes

The Directors Guild of Canada-Ontario increased its contribution to the Actors Fund of Canada by up to $100,000 in “challenging times.”

SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line outside of Netflix and Warner Bros on July 21, 2023 in New York City.
SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line outside of Netflix and Warner Bros. on July 21 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Directors Guild of Canada’s Ontario branch has voted to donate up to $100,000 more to the Actors Fund of Canada to offer financial relief to its often freelance members impacted by the ongoing Hollywood writers and actors strikes.

“There is no doubt that these are challenging times, but we remain hopeful that the labor unrest south of the border will be resolved and that our industry will be back to business as usual,” DGC-Ontario said in a statement on Tuesday. The directors guild already gives AFC an annual contribution of $60,000, but has increased the funding as Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes have had an impact on the Ontario production sector.

All DGC Ontario members, from directors, assistant directors, picture editors, sound editors, production designers, location managers, production accountants, production managers and post production supervisors can apply for emergency help as the Hollywood strikes have virtually shut down physical production for American film and TV projects north of the border for Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery and other major players, and with no apparent end to the labor action in sight.

“Many entertainment unions across North America work with organizations like the AFC as a reliable arm’s length partner to help their members fairly and confidentially,” DGC-Ontario said of the emergency safety net offering non-repayable financial relief.

The AFC has received “an extremely high number of applications,” the guild added, as Canadian entertainment workers increasingly face having used up their savings and finding themselves in dire need.  

