Paradigm Remakes Leadership With Partner Promotions

In a notable executive move, Paradigm Talent Agency is elevating fourteen agents to partner, the firm’s leaders told staff on Monday. The promotions bring the total number of partners to 15 at the company, which has about 100 employees.

Those partners, who’ll receive equity in the Sam Gores-founded agency, are as follows: Jim Dempsey (Talent), Bill Douglass (Literary Content), Sarah Fargo (Talent), Jennifer Good (Literary Content), Brett Hansen (Unscripted and Literary Content), Jennifer Millar (Talent), Jonathan Mills (Theatre and Content), Stephanie Ramsey (Talent), Mark Ross (Literary Content), Chris Schmidt (Talent), Zac Simmons (Literary Content), Jack Tantleff (Theatre and Content), Hannah Tenenbaum (Brand Partnerships), and Steve Wohl (Unscripted and International Content).

Gores stated of the promotions, “We have assembled an extraordinary group of creative, smart, experienced and energetic colleagues who will help guide Paradigm into the future.”

Paradigm Talent Agency, with offices in Los Angeles and New York, is the full-service indie agency founded in 1992 that’s now part of a parent company named Paradigm Entertainment. That firm added a trio of talent firms to its stable last September — Napoli Management Group and 3 Kings Entertainment, which focuses on broadcast news talent and Two Twelve Management, with a focus on culinary clients — in a deal with private equity firm Blue Equity to expand its representation business.

Paradigm has been remaking itself since the investment vehicle of billionaire Tom Gores, the brother of founder Sam, took an ownership stake in the company in June 2020 with an eye to “invest in future growth.” One of the most significant moves was its decision less than a year later to sell its music division to Casey Wasserman’s namesake lifestyle marketing and management firm.

The fourteen agents who will become partner will join managing partner Andrew Ruf among those with that title at Paradigm Talent Agency. Ruf added: “I am excited to congratulate my colleagues on their promotion to Partner, as we lead our company forward in an evolving entertainment landscape.”