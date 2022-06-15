Paramount Global Says International Boss Raffaele Annecchino Is “on Leave,” Effective Immediately

Paramount Global said Wednesday that its international boss Raffaele Annecchino was “on leave” from the company, effective immediately.

“Effective today, Raffaele Annecchino, president, Paramount international studios, networks and streaming, is on leave from the company,” the company said in a statement. The surprise announcement didn’t immediately detail a reason or whether he or management had made the decision.

Three executives will jointly run Paramount’s international business for now. “JC Acosta, president, international studios, streaming & networks for Southern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Maria Kyriacou, president, Australia, Canada, Israel and U.K., and Mark Specht, executive vp and managing director, Central & Northern Europe and Asia, will be stepping in as interim heads to lead the international business,” the company statement said.

Annecchino has been a long-time right-hand man of Paramount Global president and CEO Bob Bakish. The executive has most recently been based in Madrid, reporting to Bakish.

In his role, he has overseen all of Paramount’s media networks and related businesses outside the U.S., including a portfolio of pay TV entertainment brands and broadcast networks across six continents. These include Channel 5 in the U.K., Telefe in Argentina, Network 10 in Australia and Colors in India through a joint venture with Viacom18. Annecchino has also overseen Paramount’s portfolio of international streaming products Paramount+, Pluto TV and Noggin.

Annecchino joined MTV Networks International in 1997 as distribution manager. In 2002, he was made general manager of MTV Spain and later Iberia before continuing to rise through the ranks. Before joining Paramount, Annecchino held positions at Turner International, Cartoon Network and CNN.