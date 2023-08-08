Paramount Earnings Reaction: Wall Street Gives Better Reviews Than Last Time

It wasn’t a broad-based outpouring of “buy”-rated love, but Wall Street gave Paramount Global’s second-quarter results better reviews than its first-quarter update, with several analysts even slightly raising their stock price targets.

After all, in its earnings update unveiled after the market close on August 7, the firm narrowed its quarterly adjusted operating loss before depreciation and amortization in streaming to $424 million while slightly growing Paramount+ subscribers to 61 million. Plus, it unveiled a deal to sell its Simon & Schuster book unit for $1.62 billion to private equity firm KKR, which will help ease debt and liquidity worries after the company’s dividend cut unveiled as part of its first-quarter earnings update earlier this year.

In early market trading on Tuesday, Paramount’s stock was up 1 percent at $16.25 amid a drop in the broader market.

Wall Street experts overnight dissected the latest performance update from Paramount, led by CEO Bob Bakish, including earnings conference call commentary about management’s focus on optimizing streaming spending on content and marketing. Part of that is using internal data to optimize the company’s content slate by focusing on specific audience segments.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall, who has an “underweight” rating on the stock, pushed up his price target by $1 to $12, but remains bearish. “Paramount put up a strong execution quarter, but derating risks outweigh better estimates,” he argued, explaining his thinking further: “With its higher [stock] multiple, high leverage, fourth-quarter [streaming subscriber] net add risk, and less M&A appetite than bulls think, we remain ‘underweight’.”

However, Cahall acknowledged that Paramount’s “solid quarter” of results was “likely to enthuse bulls.” After all, the second quarter saw the conglomerate beat Wall Street estimates and “speak to ‘significant growth’ in earnings for ’24,” the Wells Fargo expert noted. “Paramount is also expecting accelerating direct-to-consumer (DTC) ad revenue in the third quarter, better second-half free cash flow due to the strikes and should see more than 20 percent DTC global average revenue per user (ARPU) growth in ’24.”

Summarized Cahall: “While we remain bears, bulls will point to the lowered expectations, improving profits/free cash flow from cycling past peak DTC losses and bigger M&A prospects.”

One of his key bear arguments is that without any major M&A, Paramount’s stock price faces challenges. “Without M&A dreams we don’t see how Paramount holds its current [stock price] multiple of around nine times estimated 2024 enterprise value/EBITDA,” Cahall explained. At current financial trends, there would be around 6 percent stock upside if that multiple remained unchanged. But when using the multiple of a big competitor, things look different. “At Warner Bros. Discovery’s seven times = 40 percent downside,” Cahall wrote. “Getting rid of DTC losses means no more valuation benefit from capitalized losses, so we think multiple compression is inevitable.”

The Wells Fargo analyst also shared his take on what he described as some investors’ “M&A dream.” Mentioning a value of around $25 billion on Paramount’s studio and content assets, Cahall shared: “We can think of five well-heeled buyers for content/studios in isolation, but only one to two (and maybe zero) if networks/DTC are part of a deal.” While “M&A works with a break-up,” he believes that Shari Redstone-controlled owner National Amusements wouldn’t go for that option, writing: “Unfortunately, we think NAI would only consider a deal for the whole.”

MoffettNathanson analysts Robert Fishman and Michael Nathanson maintained their “underperform” rating on Paramount shares, but also raised their price target by $1 to $12, in a report entitled “Playing the Hand It Holds.”

“Life is about playing the hand you’re dealt, dodging the curveballs as they’re thrown at you and maximizing what you can control in the face of everything you can’t,” the analysts explained. “It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that we think Paramount currently holds a difficult hand full of secular challenges outside its control. But, given where we are today, we acknowledge Paramount is playing this hand that it holds, doing what it can and what it must.”

For example, Paramount has control over its use, or sale, of assets, including Simon & Schuster, so its sale to KKR makes sense and raises cash. “We still disagree with some investors about the value and feasibility of core asset sales, including Paramount Studios, but there remain other assets with some value, including BET,” the MoffettNathanson analysts highlighted in their report. “We will have to see if the gap in the bid/ask can be overcome along with the ability to finance these types of deals.”

The experts also addressed the streaming outlook for the entertainment conglomerate. “Although we remain skeptical, Paramount believes DTC can ultimately turn into a meaningful profit driver,” they noted. “Management seemed to concede that it had narrowed the scope of its DTC ambitions, saying it is rejiggering its content strategy to focus on the demographics that have already flocked to the platform with an eye towards increasing engagement and thus reducing churn.”

The MoffettNathanson team’s conclusion was mixed: “We are reducing our DTC losses in 2023 and 2024, but this is largely offset by weaker TV Media projections.”

Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen even raised his Paramount stock price target by $2 to $15, while maintaining his “underperform” rating, “as we roll our valuation to 2024 (from 2023) and set an enterprise value/ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) target multiple of eight times (nine times before), in line with peers.”

In the headline of his report, he summarized his take on the company and its stock this way: “Progress toward a better ’24, but more cuts in second half ’23.” Explained Nollen: “We see reasons for incremental optimism for ’24, but we’re cutting second-half ’23 numbers before Paramount can get there.” His conclusion: “Second-quarter results were incrementally better, but we think current challenges, including continued weakness in the TV ad market and further worsening in DTC losses this year, will remain overhangs on the stock.”

TD Cowen analyst Doug Creutz, who reiterated his “market perform” rating and $21 stock price target on Paramount, similarly pointed out that Paramount reported quarterly results “that beat modestly” on revenue and “meaningfully” in terms of profits, both compared to his estimates and Wall Street consensus forecasts.

“Path ahead appears improved, with some caveats,” the expert also highlighted. “The company announced the sale of Simon & Schuster to KKR for $1.62 billion, with net proceeds expected to be around $1.3 billion. The cash will be used to reduce debt, helping ease leverage concerns.” Management also reiterated its expectation “for meaningfully improved bottom line DTC performance in 2024, with global Paramount+ ARPU expected to increase by 20 percent-plus, driven primarily by a full year’s benefit of the second-quarter price increase as well as the launch of higher priced international tiers and increased ad monetization,” Creutz wrote. “It’s worth noting, however, that this will be partially offset by the lost revenue from the folding of Showtime OTT into Paramount+.”

The analyst also mentioned that “the performance of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has been challenged ($494 million worldwide box office to date) despite strong reviews due to the bad fortune of launching a week before the Barbenheimer juggernaut,” concluding: “With a reputed production cost of $290 million, Dead Reckoning may struggle to reach profitability.”

Among the more bullish observers, Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris maintained his “buy” rating and $21 price target on Paramount’s stock. “Content, Streaming Strength Offset Advertising Softness; 2023 Free Cash Flow Outlook Raised,” he summarized his key takeaways in his report’s headline.

Second-quarter revenue came in ahead of his estimates and Wall Street consensus expectations, he noted. “Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization of $606 million was also ahead of our/consensus estimates by more than $100 million, benefitting from licensing strength and a modest cost benefit from the ongoing strikes,” Morris added. “Management expects second-half 2023 free cash flow to be meaningfully higher than previously, and significant earnings growth in 2024 (we are at $3.0 billion in 2024 versus $2.4 billion in 2023).”

Beyond Wall Street, Third Bridge analyst Jamie Lumley also commented on Paramount’s latest financial and operating update. “In an environment where traditional TV is under increasing pressure, Paramount brought some stability to its TV Media segment with revenue dropping just 2 percent,” he noted. “However, our experts caution that what’s important to see is the fall season given the degree of impact that the writers and actors strike will bring to Paramount’s lineup.”

Addressing Paramount’s streaming business, Lumley highlighted positive trends and challenges. “When it comes to streaming, Paramount is in a better position than it was a year ago but still lacks the scale of its primary competitors,” he wrote. “Delivering under a million new subscribers in the quarter is a far cry from Netflix’s nearly 6 million net new additions, and it is unclear whether bolting on Showtime to Paramount+ will be enough to narrow that gap.”