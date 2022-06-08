Paramount Global’s Pluto TV to Launch in Canada

Paramount’s free, ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV is set to expand into Canada this fall in partnership with local broadcaster Corus Entertainment just as consumers consider cutting down their entertainment costs amid a recessionary threat.

The latest international launch for the FAST channel comes as Canadian TV viewers grapple with rising subscription costs and more subscription video offerings than ever north of the border to compete against Netflix and other streaming giants.

Pluto TV, which already launched last month in Nordic markets and elsewhere in Europe, will debut in Canada with over 100 channels and around 20,000 hours of content, and Corus selling local advertising on the U.S.-based streaming platform.

Pluto TV is expected to be among the first of the major U.S.-based free, ad-supported streaming space channels to head north as a recessionary threat makes Canadians weigh up which SVOD channels to keep paying for.

“Pluto TV is committed to further expanding its premium free offering for audiences around the world, and this game-changing partnership with Corus is a testament to that commitment,” Olivier Jollet, executive vp and international general manager at Pluto TV, said in a statement.

Corus will bring its own local video content to the Canadianized version of Pluto TV as Paramount chooses to partner up north of the border rather than go over-the-top into Canada on its own.

“They [major studios] realize it’s a lot of money involved. It’s going to be competitive. Anything that can give us the edge to be as successful as we need to be to justify even being in the marketplace, with the spend that we’re putting behind it, a Canadian partner is the way to go and one as big as Corus,” Daniel Eves, senior vp of broadcast networks at Corus Entertainment, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Pluto TV currently has nearly 68 million monthly active users who have streamed over 4.8 billion total viewing hours across over 30 countries and territories.