Paramount Names Int’l General Managers for Paramount+, Pluto TV to “Further” Streaming Expansion

Paramount Global has made two leadership appointments “to further the company’s international expansion of its streaming products,” Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Marco Nobili has been promoted to the role of executive vp, international general manager of Paramount+, tasked with leading the strategy and execution of the streamer’s “continued expansion in markets worldwide.”

Meanwhile, the company has elevated Olivier Jollet to the role of executive vp, international general manager of free, advertising-financed streamer to continue its international growth.

Nobili and Jollet will report to both Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of international networks, studios and streaming at Paramount, and Tom Ryan, president and CEO of streaming.

“The opportunity to expand our streaming business internationally is tremendous, and 2022 will be a crucial year for our strategy,” said Annecchino. “With Paramount+ and SkyShowtime expected to expand to 60 markets by end of 2022 and Pluto TV continuing to expand worldwide, I’m confident Marco and Olivier’s leadership will enable us to seize the opportunity and build on our progress towards our integrated global streaming business.”

SkyShowtime is Paramount’s streaming venture in Europe with Comcast-owned Sky.

“Through Paramount’s differentiated streaming playbook, we are focused on leveraging our broad strength in key areas to thrive, attract and retain consumers globally,” said Ryan. “Marco and Oliver have already driven Paramount+ and Pluto TV to new heights and with their continued leadership we are confident in our ability to become a leader in global streaming.”

Nobili was most recently senior vp of international marketing, data & analytics for Paramount’s streaming division. He will now oversee all operations for Paramount+ outside the U.S., including content, marketing, distribution, data and operations. He previously worked for Netflix and Amazon.

Jollet previously served as senior vp and general manager of Pluto TV internationally. The service is already available in 30 countries and territories globally, with more markets to follow. He will oversee all operations for Pluto TV outside the U.S., including ad sales, content, marketing, distribution, data and operations. “Jollet will look to identify new partnerships and opportunities for Pluto TV across the digital entertainment ecosystem,” the company added.

This year, Paramount+ will expand to the U.K. and various other European countries, as well as South Korea, followed by India in 2023. Pluto TV is set to launch in the Nordics on May 18 through a partnership with NENT Group.

By the end of this year, Paramount says it will have paid streaming services available in more than 60 markets. In 2023, it will expand further in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.