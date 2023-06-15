Paramount Promotes Lee Sears to Head of Int’l Ad Sales and Integrated Marketing

Paramount Global has promoted Lee Sears to the role of executive vp, head of international advertising sales and integrated marketing.

He will be reporting to Pam Kaufman, president and CEO of international markets, global consumer products and experiences, and John Halley, president of Paramount advertising.

Sears most recently served as executive vp and head of digital, ad sales & events, overseeing Velocity International, the company’s brand solutions division. Before that, he worked in Paramount’s international division for five years in various roles, including as head of trading and director of sales and partnerships at MTV International.

In his new role, “Sears will lead Paramount’s international advertising organization, formerly known as Velocity International, as a newly aligned group under the global sales organization with oversight of sales, monetization and strategy for Paramount’s direct-to-consumer streaming business,” the company said. “In addition, Sears will oversee ad sales for Paramount’s linear pay TV portfolio outside the U.S. and the U.K., including linear sales, sponsorship, and brand solutions, social and digital, and live events.”

Said Kaufman: “Lee is a tremendous asset to our organization, with deep experience running ad businesses, partner relations and leading ad sales teams. I am confident Lee’s leadership will further position Paramount as an advertising powerhouse, a trusted partner and a must-buy for advertisers and marketers around the world.”

Sears said: “The depth and breadth of Paramount’s portfolio is one of our biggest strengths, and I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time for Paramount’s global advertising business. With global sales strategies, aligned closely with our in-market expertise, I am confident Paramount will maximize the scale of our incredible content for partners worldwide.”