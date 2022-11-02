Les Moonves and Paramount to Pay $9.75M to CBS Shareholders In Deal With NY Attorney General Over Sexual Misconduct Claims

Paramount Global will pay an additional $7.25 million to shareholders to resolve the New York Attorney General’s probe into sexual misconduct allegations involving former CBS’ chief Leslie Moonves, and Moonves himself will pay $2.5 million.

The deal is referenced among a list of other litigation updates in its Nov. 2 quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and further details were outlined in a Wednesday letter to the New York federal judge overseeing the nearly-settled securities class action.

“While Defendants neither admit nor deny any liability or wrongdoing, Defendants will agree to provide additional monetary relief to be distributed as restitution to shareholders, consisting of $7.25 million from Defendant CBS Corporation and $2.5 million from Defendant Leslie Moonves, totaling $9.75 million,” writes attorney Todd Cosenza in a letter to U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni. (The deal is pending personal approval of NY AG Letitia James.)

After Moonves was ousted in 2018, the board retained two law firms to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and cultural problems within the company. A few months later, in December 2018, CBS announced it had determined there were grounds to terminate Moonves for cause.

The misconduct allegations sparked a securities class action against CBS, executives and board members that claimed shareholders were mislead about how the company handles workplace sexual harassment complaints. That litigation settled earlier this year.

“We reached an agreement with the plaintiffs to settle the lawsuit for $14.75 million, which will be paid by the Company’s insurers,” the SEC filing notes. “The settlement, which includes no admission of liability or wrongdoing by the Company, was granted preliminary approval by the Court on May 13, 2022 and is subject to final approval.”

The company said in this and previous SEC filings that it received subpoenas or information requests from the NY District Attorney’s Office, the New York City Commission on Human Rights, the state Attorney General’s office and the SEC about the matters underlying the investigation and related public disclosures.

According to the Nov. 2 filing, Paramount Global has come to a deal with the Investor Protection Bureau of the NY Attorney General’s Office — with the caveat that the company admits no liability or wrongdoing and could receive additional related inquiries in the future. It states: “After credits for the settlement amount to be paid in the consolidated federal securities class action discussed above, and certain financial commitments to human resources-related programs made by CBS in connection with an earlier resolution with the Civil Rights Bureau of the New York State Attorney General’s Office, the Company has agreed to make a payment of $7.25 million, which by agreement with the Investor Protection Bureau will be distributed in connection with the federal securities class action settlement discussed above, subject to the court’s approval of the class action settlement.”

A final approval hearing in the class action is set for Nov. 3, but CBS is asking the court to delay until later this month so it has time to finalize the agreement with James’ office. The plaintiffs are pushing to keep the initial date, arguing that their agreement with CBS doesn’t hinge on the one with the Attorney General.