Paramount Makes Nickelodeon Content Available for Ukrainian Refugees in Europe

Paramount Global has launched further initiatives for Ukrainian refugees with a focus on providing them with free Nickelodeon kids content on various platforms in Europe and beyond.

In addition to a $1 million donation to support humanitarian relief organizations, which the entertainment giant previously unveiled, children and their families who have fled Ukraine to neighboring regions will get access to various Nickelodeon content in the Ukrainian language via free, advertising-supported Pluto TV channels, linear TV, as well as on the Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels on YouTube.

The goal is providing “comfort and enabling them to continue feeling at home by watching their favorite cartoons, even if abroad,” the company said.

Here is a closer look at the various offerings:

YouTube

This week, Nickelodeon will introduce Ukrainian language content to its content mix on YouTube for select Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels available across Europe. “The Ukrainian language content will feature kids’ favorite shows from Nickelodeon and Nick Jr., including SpongeBob SquarePants, Blaze and the Monster Machines and PAW Patrol,” the company said.

Linear TV

Paramount is offering a Nickelodeon pop-up channel in collaboration with Pluto TV in the Ukrainian language called Nickelodeon Ukraine Pluto TV. “The channel is commercial-free and currently available for free to more than 30 (distribution) partners across Europe, including in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Hungary, the Nordics, Spain, France, Italy and Middle East/North Africa,” the company said, with additional potential partners also looking at offering the network. “The channel airs non-stop programming for kids of all ages, including beloved Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. favorites from SpongeBob SquarePants and the Penguins of Madagascar to PAW Patrol and Blaze and the Monster Machines.”

Streaming

In the U.S. and internationally, Pluto TV will provide more than $2.5 million in free advertising to humanitarian organizations “that can benefit from mobilizing and educating global audiences about the heroic work they are doing during these challenging times,” Paramount said.

In addition, in Europe, the Pluto TV Nick Ukraine channel is now live on Pluto TV in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Spain and Italy. The channel provides kids with episodes of Nickelodeon programming, such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Bubble Guppies and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, in Ukrainian for free, without any signup required.