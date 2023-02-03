Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Studios COO Andrew Gumpert Exits

In a surprise move, Andrew Gumpert is departing Paramount as Chief Operating Officer of Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon Studios.

The veteran business affairs executive joined Paramount as COO in 2017. Last year, Nickelodeon was added to his purview.

“He has played an integral role in fueling the success of our global franchises, including Mission: Impossible, PAW Patrol, Sonic the Hedgehog, Star Trek, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Top Gun: Maverick, and Transformers, among others,” Paramount chief Brian Robbins said in an email to staff informing them of Gumpert’s exit, which was announced late Thursday.

“He has also been an important advocate for our company culture and a champion of our ongoing dedication to diversity and inclusion,” Robbins continued.

Gumpert shared his own statement, writing, “The opportunity to lead and work alongside all of my incredible Paramount colleagues has been an exceptional privilege. Together, we have achieved amazing things, and I will always be grateful for your partnership. I’ve been contemplating the next chapter of my career and I’m excited to figure out what’s next. I am confident that this organization will continue to lead the industry.”

In the wake of the exit, Courtney Armstrong, president of business affairs and administration, will assume responsibility for strategic planning and labor relations. He will report to Robbins. Randall Baumberger, president of the Studio Group, will oversee studio operations, reporting to Robbins.

Gumpert was among a handful of senior Paramount executives who made the transition when Robbins succeeded former studio chief Jim Gianopolus, who was shown the door by his Viacom bosses in 2021.

Gumpert came to Paramount from Sony, where he likewise ran business affairs. At Paramount, he worked on a number of key franchises, including Top Gun: Maverick, the Mission: Impossible series and the Transformers franchsie.

He began his career with the law firm Hill, Wynne, Troop and Meisinger.