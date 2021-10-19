Paramount Pictures Shakes Up Business Affairs Division

There’s more changes at Paramount Pictures under president and CEO Brian Robbins.

The studio said on Tuesday that Courtney D. Armstrong is joining Paramount as president of business affairs and administration. Meanwhile, senior evp of business and legal affairs Stephen Plum is departing Paramount. Jay Galston, executive vp of strategic planning and business development, is also leaving.

In the new role, Armstrong will oversee business and legal affairs for all of the studio’s live action and animation production divisions. Additionally, he will also lead the studio’s business development team. In that capacity, he will not only oversee the analysis and evaluation of all new business opportunities for Paramount, but will work on the company’s strategic planning activities.

The moves arrive as incoming film chief Robbins remakes the division after the ouster of Jim Gianopulos in September. In the past month, film president Emma Watts exited, as well as communications chief Chris Petrikin, and Paramount executives Daria Cercek and Mike Ireland were named new co-heads of the studio. Additionally, Nickelodeon’s Ramsey Naito replaced Mireille Soria as animation chief.

Robbins inherits a film slate that includes new installments of Star Trek, Top Gun, Mission: Impossible, Transformers, Quiet Place and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchises plus originals like Damien Chazelle’s drama Babylon and The Lost City of D, starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt.

COO Andrew Gumpert announced the business affairs news in a note to staff. “I would also like to share that Senior Executive Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs Stephen Plum and Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning & Business Development Jay Galston will be leaving the company,” Gumpert wrote.

The Paramount COO added: “Stephen and Jay have been critical strategic executives in both steering the company to profitability and building out our film slate, and their work on behalf of Paramount has been immensely impactful. They have both been valued colleagues and leaders during their time here, and we thank them for their years of service and many positive contributions to the company.”