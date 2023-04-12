Paramount+, Formula 1 Ink Promotional Deal

In their drive to connect with existing fans and hunt for new devotees, Paramount Global’s streaming service Paramount+ and Liberty Media’s Formula 1 racing circuit are looking to step on the gas with a promotional partnership for the 2023-2024 season, including branding on racetracks, digital sponsorships and plans for Paramount+ series, movies and characters “taking center stage inside Fan Zone areas.”

With the deal, the first of its kind for Formula 1, Paramount+ becomes an official partner of the circuit. The partnership kicked off with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday, which featured promotions for Paramount+ and its Kiefer Sutherland spy thriller Rabbit Hole.

The companies unveiled the agreement to jointly rev their marketing engines on Wednesday without disclosing financial details.

“Paramount+ continues to seek new, innovative ways to reach our global audiences, and I am confident this partnership with Formula 1 will continue to support our growth globally,” said Marco Nobili, executive vp and international general manager of Paramount+. The team of the streamer and a worldwide champion in motor racing would put both brands on the fast lane and help with “bringing the Paramount+ brand and all our characters to life for hundreds of millions of fans worldwide,” he argued.

Paramount+ was in pole position for the pact after a short-term partnership with Formula 1 in 2022, which gave the streamer strategic exposure at key races, including Silverstone in the U.K. and Monza in Italy. Upcoming Formula 1 races are set for those venues, as well as the likes of Miami, Montréal, Austria, Japan, Austin, Mexico, Brazil and Las Vegas.

Sylvester Stallone at the 2022 Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monza, Italy Courtesy of Paramount Global

“This partnership exemplifies Formula 1’s ongoing commitment to exploring new avenues to help promote the sport and appeal to new audiences,” said Brandon Snow, managing director of commercial at Formula 1.

Snow added, in a victory lap: “Paramount+ and the content on its platform are hugely popular and like F1 has experienced rapid growth in recent years.”