Paramount+ to Launch First Mobile-Only Plans in Brazil and Mexico

Paramount Global’s streaming service Paramount+ will launch the “Basic Plan,” its first mobile-only plan, in Brazil and Mexico on April 18 as it looks to broaden its potential consumer reach with a lower-priced offering in markets with high smartphone usage.

“This new offering is part of our broader strategy to scale Paramount+,” Marco Nobili, executive vp and international general manager for Paramount+, said on Thursday. “With multi-tier pricing options, Paramount+ will reach even more subscribers by fitting diverse customer choices and grow our global direct-to-consumer distribution. With mobile entertainment consumption increasing around the world, a mobile-only option will make our slate of programming more accessible to our audiences in mobile-first countries.”

The move takes a page from the playbook of Netflix, which launched its first mobile-only plan in India in 2019 before rolling it out in other markets in Asia and beyond.

In Mexico, the Paramount+ mobile-only service will be prized at 79 pesos a month ($4.18), or 709 a year ($37.48). The streamer had launched in the country with that same monthly price for its standard service, but that has since been hiked to 109 pesos, with the annual subscription now coming in at 979 pesos.

In Brazil, the mobile-only plan will be available in Brazil for 14.90 reais per month ($2.82), or 133.90 per year ($25.36). The standard service there costs 19.90 reais monthly, or 178.90 reais per year.

“The competitively priced plan will enable subscribers to stream the service’s mountain of entertainment on one mobile device or tablet at a time, uninterrupted and without ads,” the streamer said. Paramount also highlighted that according to its internal studies, more than 50 percent of the online population in both Mexico and Brazil use smartphones to access streaming services.

Paramount+, which offers such original series as Halo, Yellowstone and Wolf Pack, as well as such films as Top Gun: Maverick, has also struck distribution deals with mobile phone companies, such as with Three in the U.K. last month.

The streamer ended 2022 with nearly 56 million subscribers after adding a company-record 9.9 million subs in the fourth quarter, driven by such popular content as Top Gun: Maverick. Overall, Paramount Global reached more than 77 million streaming subscribers worldwide as of the end of 2022. Management, led by CEO Bob Bakish, is targeting continued subscriber growth while driving Paramount’s streaming business to profitability.