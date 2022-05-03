Paramount Adds 6.3M Global Streaming Subs in First Quarter to Top 62M, Including Nearly 40M at Paramount+

Paramount Global added 6.3 million global streaming subscribers in the first quarter to top the 62.0 million mark as of the end of March, up from more than 56.0 million as of the end of 2021.

The entertainment conglomerate revealed the latest figures on Tuesday as part of its first-quarter earnings report. It also detailed that its Paramount+ grew to “almost 40 million” subscribers from 32.8 million as of the end of December. Its disclosure of 6.8 million new subscriber additions at Paramount+ would put the flagship streamer at 39.6 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company, led by president and CEO Bob Bakish, had added 9.4 million global subscribers to its pay streaming offerings, which also include Showtime OTT.

Paramount explained why it added more Paramount+ users in the latest quarter than total streaming subscribers, saying: “Other direct-to-consumer services subscribers declined, primarily due to timing of new programming.”

New Paramount+ original series in the first quarter included Halo. “During the quarter, diverse content on Paramount+ drove strong global consumption, acquisition and engagement,” Paramount said in its earnings report. “Average titles consumed and hours per active sub improved quarter-over-quarter across all demos, highlighting improved engagement, content exploration and diversification. Domestically, Paramount+ saw strong engagement and consumption from a variety of content, including Halo, 1883, Star Trek Picard, live events and the NFL. Internationally, Acapulco Shore was a top acquisition and engagement driver for the service.”

Free, advertising-supported streaming service Pluto TV also continued to grow its monthly active users, or MAUs, further to “nearly” 68.0 million after ending 2021 with more than 64.0 million. The streamer said total global viewing hours rose by double digits year-over-year.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Daniel Salmon had recently raised his end of first quarter forecast from 35.0 million to 37.9 million Paramount+ subscribers and his estimate for global streaming subs from 59.3 million to 62.1 million. He had also projected the company would end March with 65.7 million MAUs.

In February, the company had unveiled its name change from ViacomCBS to Paramount Global and detailed plans to “accelerate the global momentum behind Paramount+,” unveiling new content, enhanced product offerings and continued international expansion during an investor event. At the time, it also raised its global streaming subscribers goal from 65-75 million by year-end 2024 to more than 100 million subscribers. The company also boosted its 2024 direct-to-consumer revenue goal from $6 billion to $9 billion.

“We see a huge global opportunity in streaming, a much larger potential market than can be captured by linear TV and film alone,” said Bakish at the time. “We’re excited about our ability to not just compete, but thrive, creating significant value for both consumers and shareholders. … As we look forward, the size of the opportunity we see is matched only by our ambition to seize it.”

Paramount’s first-quarter earnings report disclosed financials for new reporting segments, including direct-to-consumer (DTC), TV media and filmed entertainment.

First-quarter DTC revenue jumped 82 percent to $1.09 billion, led by a 95 percent gain in subscription revenue (to $742 million) and advertising revenue growth of 59 percent (to $347 million), “reflecting growth from Pluto TV and Paramount+ driven by increased pricing and impressions on both services.” The unit’s adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) line saw its quarterly loss widen to $456 million from $149 million in the first quarter of 2021 as expenses jumped from $747 million to nearly $1.55 billion.

The company’s film releases in the latest period included Scream and Jackass Forever. First-quarter film unit revenue dropped 27 percent to $624 million, driven by lower licensing revenue than in the year-ago period. Adjusted OIBDA fell swung to a $37 million loss from a $179 million profit, “due to increased marketing expense associated with in-quarter and future theatrical releases,” the company said.

But it touted its studio’s creative successes. “Paramount Pictures has had a phenomenal start to the year, with three number 1 box office hits during the quarter – Scream, Jackass Forever, The Lost City – and a fourth number 1 in the second quarter with Sonic The Hedgehog 2,” it said.

Theatrical revenue in the first quarter increased $130 million to $131 million after the prior-year period was “impacted by the closure or reduced capacity of movie theaters in response to COVID-19.” Licensing and other revenue decreased 42 percent, “primarily driven by the benefit in the prior-year period from the licensing of Coming 2 America and Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.”

In Paramount’s TV Media unit, first-quarter revenue declined 6 percent to $5.65 billion. Excluding the impact of not airing the Super Bowl, like the company’s CBS had done in 2021, revenue grew 2 percent. Quarterly advertising revenue decreased 13 percent, “primarily reflecting an impact of 17 percentage points from the comparison against CBS’ broadcasts of Super Bowl LV in the prior-year quarter. Excluding the Super Bowl, ad revenue grew 4 percent. First-quarter affiliate and subscription revenue rose 1 percent “as higher revenues from rate increases and expanded virtual multichannel video programming distributor distribution were somewhat offset by (traditional pay TV) subscriber declines.”

Adjusted OIBDA in the TV Media segment fell 13 percent to $1.54 billion in the first quarter, “primarily driven by the comparison to the Super Bowl broadcast in the prior-year period and higher costs in 2022 associated with more original programming.”

Paramount reported total first-quarter revenue of $7.33 billion, down 1 percent. But excluding the impact from the year-ago airing of the Super Bowl, revenue would have risen 5 percent. Paramount’s quarterly operating income dropped 49 percent to $775 million, with adjusted OIBDA falling 44 percent to $913 million.

“The first quarter once again demonstrated the power and potential of Paramount’s unique assets and the company’s continued momentum,” said Bakish. “Our differentiated playbook – including a broad content lineup, a streaming business model that spans ad-supported and subscription, and a global portfolio that links streaming with theatrical and television – drove strength across our entire ecosystem.” He concluded: “Our strategy is working, and our execution is strong, as we remain focused on delivering a great experience for consumers and a compelling financial model to our shareholders.”

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall summarized the results this way: “Strong Paramount+ results, while Pluto misses our estimates.” He added in a report: “Paramount is in the midst of a linear to streaming pivot and … it’s a hybrid stock whereby it needs to manage/grow its traditional earnings, while also successfully building out the DTC assets. Overall, we think it pulled this off pretty well in the first quarter print, first and foremost on the strong Paramount+ net adds/revenues. TV Media performed well and beat estimates, while Pluto monetization leaves some questions for management.”

Paramount’s stock fell more than 4 percent in pre-market trading.