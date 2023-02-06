×
Paramount+ Strikes First Major Mobile Distribution Deal in U.K. With Three

New customers will get complementary access to the Paramount Global streaming service, which features TV and film hits, including 'Top Gun: Maverick,' for varying durations.

Paramount+, the Paramount Global streaming service, has struck a distribution deal with mobile phone firm Three in the U.K. “Three U.K. becomes the streaming service’s first major mobile partner in the U.K. as Paramount+ continues to grow its direct-to-consumer distribution,” the company said.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Paramount+ is now available to new customers of Three who take out a qualifying monthly plan, making it the exclusive subscription video-on-demand partner for the mobile company. Three customers will get complementary access to the service for varying durations, depending on their tariff. At the end of their introductory offer, they can choose to use mobile billing to pay for the streamer at the then current price.

“As part of its ‘Mountain of Entertainment,’ Paramount+ offers some of the most highly anticipated originals, including the sci-fi hit HaloYellowstone1923The Mayor of KingstownThe FlatshareKamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and iCarly,” the partners said. “The streaming service is also home to a wide selection of new blockbuster films, including Top Gun: Maverick.”

“Mobile distribution is a crucial part of our strategy to reach the widest possible audience with our premium content proposition”, said Akhila Khanna, vp, partnerships & business development, U.K. at Paramount. “This significant partnership with Three U.K. allows us to complement their broad penetration and market-leading capabilities with the high-value add-on streaming content from Paramount+.”

“Our partnership with Paramount+ will make some of the best and biggest TV shows and films on the planet directly available to our customers”, said Andy Foy, director of new products and propositions at Three U.K.

