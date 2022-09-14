Paramount CEO Weighs in on Whether to Cut Showtime’s Streaming Service, When ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Will Hit Paramount+

Will Paramount Global discontinue Showtime’s streaming service to further bolster its core Paramount+ service? Speaking at a Goldman Sachs conference Wednesday, Paramount CEO Bob Bakish wouldn’t give a definitive answer to that question, but said that there are conversations being had.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday at Paramount was considering whether to sunset the standalone Showtime service, and while Bakish called the report a “rumor” that he believed came from conversations the company had with a distributor he conceded that it is a conversation that is logical for the company to have.

“Quite frankly if we weren’t having that conversation, then you should fire all of us,” Bakish said. “We should have that conversation, though it is not like we have made a decision to do something on such and such a date.”

“I guarantee you media will continue to evolve, I guarantee you our product line will continue to evolve and get better,” he added, noting that the company also wants to keep pay-TV distributors happy.

Last month Paramount took the step of folding Showtime programming into the main Paramount+ app, so that if a user is subscribed to both services they can access all of their programming through a single user interface. However, the standalone Showtime app remains available for now.

Showtime has a library of movies, as well as original shows like Yellowjackets and Billions.

Bakish also addressed other critical streaming priorities for the company, touting its recent deal with Walmart as something that will “certainly help Q3” and providing a “nice subscriber uptick” despite there not being much in the way of promotion.

“I think everybody wanted that deal,” Bakish said of the Walmart partnership, adding that Walmart picked Paramount because CEO Doug McMillon said “we are like them.”

“You look at our content, we are not a coastal company, we didn’t win a lot of Emmys, we represent the masses,” Bakish said. “They thought our content lined up very well with them.”

The Paramount CEO also said that he expects to raise prices on Paramount+ over time, with the ad-free tier likely to see a price bump before the ad-supported tier.

“The reality is pricing is going to move up,” he said. “We are at a good value price point, I don’t want to be the price leader, i.e. the one that is most expensive. We will tuck in behind other people raising price. Like Disney, like Netflix, we will raise price over time.”

Disney recently announced that its Disney+ ad-tier will be at the same price point as the current Disney+ product, but that the ad-free tier will move up in price. Warner Bros. Discovery executives have also suggested that they may raise prices after Discovery Plus and HBO Max are merged.

And Bakish also addressed the big question surrounding Top Gun: Maverick. After a blockbuster run at the box office, the CEO said that the Tom Cruise action pic will land on Paramount+ before the end of the year, suggesting that it could bolster the streaming service’s Q4 subscriber numbers.