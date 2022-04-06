×
Paramount Promotes Pam Kaufman to President, Consumer Products and Experiences

She will add oversight of hotels, resorts, theme parks, tours, Broadway plays, VidCon, as well as gaming to her portfolio.

Pam Kaufman, Paramount Global's president, consumer products and experiences

Paramount Global has promoted Pam Kaufman to the role of president, consumer products and experiences, effective immediately.

In addition to her previous job of leading the entertainment company’s consumer products business, representing more than $5.5 billion in worldwide retail revenue, Kaufman will now also have oversight, across the Paramount portfolio of brands, of live experiences, including hotels, resorts, theme parks, tours, Broadway plays, VidCon, as well as gaming.

Kaufman will continue to report to Brian Robbins, president and CEO, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon and chief content officer, kids & family, Paramount+ and Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO, Paramount international networks, studios and streaming.

”By placing these consumer experiences within the Paramount global portfolio under Kaufman, the company is continuing to align its leadership with the strategy of further connecting its beloved and iconic franchises with fans,” Paramount said.

“Pam is a dynamic and authentic leader who deeply understands the consumer,” said Robbins. “Her engaging and strategic approach will create innovative consumer touchpoints offering fans even more access to experiences with our franchises and characters.”

“The consumer products business has grown exponentially under Pam’s leadership and we’re thrilled to expand Pam’s global role to encompass more ways our fans can experience our brands and IP,” said Annecchino. “Pam is a visionary who leads with compassion, has boundless energy and is a unifying presence for our business across our global markets.”

Paramount also announced its launch into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) “in a collaborative cross-functional effort driven by consumer products, to bring some of the biggest Paramount’s franchises and beloved characters to the metaverse.”

