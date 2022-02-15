Paramount+ to Stream All Sister Studio Movies Beginning in 2024

Paramount+ will enjoy favored nation status beginning in 2024 in terms of movies made by its sister studio.

ViacomCBS chief Bob Bakish announced Tuesday during an earnings call that “Paramount+ will become the streaming home” for all theatrical releases from Paramount Pictures.

Presently, Paramount titles appear either on Paramount+ or on Epix during what’s known as the “pay one” home entertainment window, which follows an exclusive theatrical release.

The move stresses the fierce race among Hollywood legacy studios to grow their own streaming services and compete with the likes of Netflix and Prime Video.

Throughout the pandemic, many studios, including Paramount, have offered a film simultaneously in cinemas and on streamers. Tuesday’s announcement made by Bakish did not address that practice, only the pay one entertainment window.

Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins, who took over the studio in fall of 2021, says he remains committed to an exclusive theatrical release for a number of movies, and particularly for tentpoles such as 2022 event pic Top Gun: Maverick and the next installments in the Mission: Impossible series. (Both franchises star Tom Cruise, who made a special virtual appearance during Tuesday’s earnings call.)

Presently, Paramount has three films dated for 2024: Mission: Impossible 8, an untitled Transformers Animation Movie and The Smurfs Musical.

“The home of all our fantastic movies will be Paramount+ beginning in 2024,” Robbins added later in the earnings presentation.

More to come.