Paramount Renews First-Look Deal With Producer Todd Garner

Paramount Pictures has renewed its first-look deal with Todd Garner’s Broken Road Productions.

The deal, first signed in 2018, has seen veteran film producer Garner make Playing with Fire for Paramount Players, which starred John Cena. Currently, he is developing the Rebel Wilson-starring pic Double Fault at Paramount.

“Todd has done it all in this business and really understands how to make crowd pleasing commercial films. He is a great partner to have at Paramount and we can’t wait to see where this next chapter takes us,” Paramount Pictures Motion Picture Group co-presidents Daria Cercek and Michael Ireland said in a statement on Wednesday.

Garner’s upcoming projects currently in post production include Vacation Friends 2 for 20th Century Studios and Hulu; Reunion for Paramount+; Incoming for Spyglass Media Group’s Artist Road; and XTR’s untitled Diane Warren documentary.

He is also working on Mortal Kombat 2 at New Line after the box office success of the original Mortal Kombat movie for Warner Bros., and Getting In at 20th Century Studios and Hulu.

“I am so happy to continue our successful relationship with Paramount. It’s been an incredible five years so far and I am grateful to Brian [Robbins], Daria and Mike for the opportunity to continue our terrific partnership,” Garner added in his own statement.

Founder and CEO of Broken Road, Garner formed the company in 2005 following high-profile stints at Walt Disney Studios and Revolution Studios, which he co-founded with Joe Roth and Rob Moore in 2000. His credits include Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Zookeeper, Knight & Day, Into the Storm, The Possession of Hannah Grace, Tag , All My Life and Vacation Friends.

Garner has overseen, executive produced, or produced over 180 films for the major studios and their streaming services. On the TV side, he executive produced the MTV series Snack Off, the Netflix series The Crew, starring Kevin James, and The Cabin, led by Bert Kreischer. Garner also produced the Netflix limited docuseries Sins of Our Mother.