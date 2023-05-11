Paris Jackson Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, has signed with CAA in all areas.

The actress, musician and model made her acting debut with a guest starring role on Lee Daniels’ Star musical drama, while breaking into movies by starring opposite David Oyelowo and Joel Edgerton in Gringo.

Jackson’s credits include Habit, The Space Between and Sex Appeal, and she recently starred in Ryan Murphy’s anthology series American Horror Stories and Donald Glover’s Swarm horror comedy for Amazon Prime.

Musically, Jackson released her debut solo album wilted in 2020 with Republic Records and is set to release her forthcoming EP and a series of singles for the music label aligned with Universal Music Group.

The wilted album, a collaboration with Andy Hull and Robert McDowell of Manchester Orchestra, landed at No. 1 on the iTunes U.S. alternative albums chart.

Jackson also made her late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a performance of “let down.” And in 2021, she collaborated with The Struts on “Low Key In Love.”

Jackson is set to perform at the Bonnaroo Music and Artist Festival 2023 and BottleRock Napa Valley 2023 and has in the works a 22-date summer 2023 tour, while also supporting Incubus’s U.S. tour.

Jackson is also represented by Untitled Entertainment and Greenberg Traurig, LLP.