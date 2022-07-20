Participant Ups Four Execs in Campaigns and Engagement

Participant has elevated four executives in the campaigns and engagement department, which is meant to extend the reach and impact of Participant’s films through marketing, digital resources and social.

Michaela Bethune has been named svp of digital and creative marketing, having previously served as vp of audience development. She recently worked on campaigns for Judas and the Black Messiah, John Lewis: Good Trouble and FLEE.

Amanda Chen is now the svp of impact after leading impact campaigns across the company’s narrative and documentary slate.

Lynn Hirshfield is now the head of strategic alliances and publishing, having joined the company in 2005. She has led the development of partnerships meant to support the company’s productions and campaigns, and has also served as the publisher of the company’s book imprint with PublicAffairs/Hachette.

Whitney Kleinhenz has been named the svp of campaign operation. For over a decade, she has designed impact campaigns for documentary and narrative films before transitioning to departmental operations.

Additionally, Emma Shapiro will expand her role to svp of communications and brand, having overseen Participant’s communications after a decade in social and political work in Washington, D.C.

The group will report to department heads Jim Hu and Laura Kim. Kim, who joined the company in 2014, served as Participant’s evp of marketing, working on campaigns for projects like American Factory, A Fantastic Woman and Spotlight. Hu most recently oversaw digital audience growth as evp of audience.

Hu and Kim offered in a joint statement, “With proven leaders like Michaela, Amanda, Lynn, Whitney, and Emma spearheading our efforts to bring mission-driven entertainment to, and engage with, an ever-growing audience, Participant is better suited to support our content and in doing so, inspire and support positive social change.”

“In a moment when perspectives conflict so strongly, the power of shared experience has never been more important for connecting people,” said Participant CEO David Linde. “With our films and series reaching tens of millions of people, I am tremendously excited to see this team provide the means for viewers to take positive action alongside such inspirational material.”