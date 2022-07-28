PBS NewsHour Content Creators Union Voluntarily Recognized by Management

A group of PBS NewsHour content creators seeking to join their colleagues in unionizing with SAG-AFTRA has been voluntarily recognized by management.

After a card check was completed on Thursday, employer NewsHour Productions (which is owned by Washington, D.C.-based PBS member station WETA) wrote in a statement to staff that the NewsHour Union had been voluntarily recognized. The statement added, “We welcome this newly formed group as represented by SAG-AFTRA and look forward to working together on a collective bargaining agreement.” SAG-AFTRA confirmed the news on Thursday.

In their own written statement, the NewsHour Union acknowledged the voluntary recognition and asserted that “WETA and NewsHour still intend to exclude 3 groups (8 positions) — software developers, archival researchers and production managers, positions that are integral to NewsHour journalism and content.” The group added, “We will be bargaining for their inclusion first thing. We want everyone who signed their name to have a voice and share in the benefits of collective bargaining, not be treated as second class citizens with lesser rights and benefits for the work we all do.”

WETA vp of external affairs Mary Stewart says that 69 employees are included in the unit, with eight set to be discussed further during collective bargaining. These positions are “neither included nor excluded,” she says. Both the worker group and management confirm they agreed to discuss these positions during collective bargaining. The current bargaining unit accounts for just over 40 percent of the NewsHour staff.

Content creators at the news unit revealed their unionization effort, which sought to bring together more than 75 workers including reporters, editors, producers, associate producers and others into a single bargaining unit, on July 13. The workers, most of whom are based in Arlington, Va., initially presented their employer with a petition signed by workers in early July, asking for voluntary recognition. By mid-July, the worker group said they hadn’t received an official response but Stewart stated at the time that management’s intent was to recognize the workers after “the official, appropriate steps” were taken.

The worker group has said that, with a union, they aim to improve “long-term staff investment, which will improve morale and reduce turnover.”

Prior to the content creator union drive, SAG-AFTRA already bargained on behalf of PBS NewsHour anchors and correspondents as well as additional workers at WETA, including some at the WETA Classical radio station.