Peacock Taking Naming Rights to Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live

Microsoft Theater, the 7,100-seat concert and awards-show venue located across the street from Crypto.com Arena, is being rechristened Peacock Theater as part of an agreement with NBCUniversal and AEG.

As part of the multiyear deal unveiled Thursday — financial terms were not disclosed — the 4 million-square-foot, open-air L.A. Live entertainment district, now going by Xbox Plaza, will be known as Peacock Place. The new names go into effect July 11.

The agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, aligns the brands and establishes Peacock — the home of the Natasha Lyonne-starring Poker Face — as the exclusive streaming partner of L.A. Live.

Eight years ago, Microsoft put its moniker and logo on what was then called Nokia Theatre, which opened in 2007, as part of the technology company’s first naming-rights deal for a sports or entertainment building.

So, should the shows go on as scheduled, this year’s ESPYs and Primetime Emmy Awards will originate from Peacock Theater on July 12 and Sept. 18, respectively.

“Like Peacock, L.A. LIVE is at the epicenter of premium original entertainment, exhilarating sports, one-of-a-kind experiences and extreme fandom,” Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and direct-to-consumer at NBCUniversal, said in a statement. “Through Peacock Theater and Peacock Place, we’ll have the opportunity to bring all the elements of our brand to life with the millions of fans who visit L.A. Live each year while partnering with the incredible team at AEG to further cement Peacock as the ultimate destination for audiences.”

As part of the deal, Peacock will have an enhanced brand presence across the district, including significant interior and exterior signage at Peacock Theater, fixed signage at Peacock Place, a branded content studio and customized fan activations and brand integrations throughout select premium locations.

Peacock also will engage fans via signature digital signage elements, including a new, dedicated LED marquee located on the L.A. Live facade at the corner of Figueroa Street and Olympic Boulevard, one of downtown’s busiest intersections.

The marquee will feature two, state-of-the-art video boards — one 29 feet high and 56 feet wide, the other 29 feet high and 88 feet wide — to provide Peacock with “100 percent share of voice,” every day of the year.

Nick Baker, COO of AEG Global Partnerships, said, “The content within the Peacock platform is ideal for our audiences, and the synergies between both organizations around our variety of events is limitless.”

Crypto.com Arena, home of the Los Angeles Kings, Lakers and Clippers, was known as Staples Center from its opening in 1999 until December 2021. The Singapore cryptocurrency exchange got its name on that building with a 20-year deal estimated to be worth more than $700 million.

“We are incredibly excited for this groundbreaking partnership with Peacock and AEG,” said Lee Zeidman, president of Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. Live. “We are looking forward to the opportunity to collaborate with Peacock to create new content and programming to complement our existing roster of amazing concerts, awards shows and special events we are known for at all of our iconic L.A. Live venues.”