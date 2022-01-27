Peacock Hits 9M Paid Subs, Break Even Date Delayed Amid Higher Content Spending

Comcast’s entertainment arm NBCUniversal is updating its strategic focus for its streaming service Peacock.

“The most valuable end stage for Peacock is to have two revenue streams,” Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said on the conglomerate’s fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, vowing to “drive further growth in paid subscribers (currently more than 9 million), which we believe is the right path to creating long-term value.”

But that will mean higher streaming investments and a possible delay on the path to breakeven for the service, management highlighted.

NBCU CEO Jeff Shell on the call forecast a “significant step-up in revenue” for Peacock in 2022, but incremental content and marketing investments that will “likely result in an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization loss of around $2.5 billion.” Included is that is a plan to double Peacock content spending in 2022 to more than $3 billion, with a goal of reaching $5 billion domestically over the coming years, some of that coming from the reallocation of linear programming spending.

“While the timing of when Peacock breaks even may be pushed out … we believe pursuing a dual revenue stream is the right strategy,” Shell concluded. He added that 2023 could now be the year of peak spending.

Roberts said that the change in plans for Peacock comes out of a position of strength. “We started with the right business model,” including little focus on paid subscriber growth, with over 300 million hours of content consumed on Peacock per month and engagement that “has proven extremely valuable to advertisers,” he said. He also noted that the company’s 24.5 million monthly active U.S. accounts, which management noted was about 75 percent of the target it had previously set for 2024, include more than 9 million paid subs, “approaching $10 in paid average revenue per user, which includes advertising.”

Another 7 million are bundled subs from Xfinity and other top distributors, who currently get Peacock Premium at no extra cost. “We expect strong conversion of this group to paid subscribers over time,” Roberts said,

And he vowed there was more growth ahead. “We accomplished all this despite our movies and NBC content still premiering on other streaming services through the end of 2021, including HBO and Hulu, and with the majority of our best content still to come.” For example, the streamer just started including the NFL, a pay 1 movie deal is kicking in this year and a growing number of originals are in the pipeline.

Roberts said “a vast majority of our paid subscribers” choose the $5 a month ad-supported tier over the $10 tier without ads, but all paid subs have “much lower churn and significantly higher engagement.”

Asked about NBCU content going to Hulu and whether that could change, Shell said that “over time” his team would like to bring more of that programming to Peacock. “Much of our strong NBC content … premieres on Hulu, and over time we would like to bring that back to Peacock,” he said. But he added that “any discussions that we are having with Hulu or will have with Hulu, we are really not going to comment on. He concluded that there was “nothing really to report at this time.”

Shell also highlighted that his team sees the need for global scale in streaming, just like others in the industry, but Comcast and NBCU see the streaming service as “an extension” of their other businesses. “Peacock is not a separate business for us.”

In June, Shell had also said that NBCU streamer Peacock was sometimes “misunderstood,” explaining that for the company “it is the back-end” designed to “complement our existing businesses.”