Penelope Cruz Launches Production Company Moonlyon With Spain’s Mediapro Studio

Oscar-winning actress Penélope Cruz has launched a new production banner, Moonlyon, together with Spanish media group Mediapro Studio, the company behind last year’s Venice Film Festival title Official Competition, which starred Cruz and Antonio Banderas.

The joint venture aims to produce non-fiction and drama content for both film and TV, with Mediapro handling worldwide distribution and sales.

One of the world’s independent production and sales groups, Mediapro’s credits include Javier Bardem-starrer The Good Boss, which was Spain’s 2022 Oscar contender; Fernando León de Aranoa’s 2015 dramedy A Perfect Day starring Benicio Del Toro, Tim Robbins and Mélanie Thierry; and Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008), which starred Cruz alongside Bardem, Rebecca Hall and Scarlett Johansson. Mediapro is also a major player in Latin America and operates some 24 offices worldwide.

In a statement, Cruz and Mediapro said the new outfit would be “dedicated to producing premium non-fiction and dramatic content [and] will empower the actress to take her career another step further by leading new aspects of the media and entertainment industry.”

“I have always been enthusiastic about telling new stories and contributing to the filmmaking process, so I decided to form Moonlyn with the Mediapro Studio,” Cruz said in a statement. “With more demand than ever for stories from diverse backgrounds and new parts of the world, I am very happy to be able to continue my work as a producer with a company that I know intimately and that has valuable international positioning experience. Our goal is for Moonlyon is to become a quality benchmark with a personality of its own.”

“We are really happy. It is a privilege to be Penélope Cruz’s partner in this new adventure,” noted Mediapro Studio CEO Laura Fernández Espeso. “We have been working with her for years and our relationship has grown very naturally. We will bring to Moonlyon our knowledge of the industry, our creativity, and our vision for a project that will form part of the international expansion strategy of the Studio.”