Penske Media Partners With Hersey Shiga Global to Launch The Hollywood Reporter Japan

Penske Media Corporation has partnered with digital media company Hersey Shiga Global in a multiyear license to launch The Hollywood Reporter Japan. The Japanese-language entertainment publication goes live this month. Content on The Hollywood Reporter Japan will include significant entertainment industry news translated from The Hollywood Reporter‘s flagship website, THR.com, as well as original reporting on the Japanese entertainment business.

Hersey Shiga Global, based in the Japanese capital, has been reporting on Tokyo’s social and entertainment scene since 1970 through founder Bill Hersey.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome THR Japan into the THR family,” said Nekesa Mumbi Moody, THR’s editorial director. “THR Japan will forge its own unique identity as the leading voice of entertainment in the region while also embodying the journalistic excellence that THR represents. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

“We look forward to working with our new partners at Hersey Shiga Global,” said Elisabeth Deutschman Rabishaw and Victoria Gold, executive vps and co-publishers of The Hollywood Reporter in Los Angeles. “The Hollywood Reporter is committed to expanding the reach of our premier entertainment content globally, and we look forward to this next phase of growth for our brand in this market.”

“We are extremely proud to have the opportunity to partner with The Hollywood Reporter, bringing the leading entertainment publication to a broader audience in Japan,” said Tsukasa Shiga, chairman of Hersey Shiga Global K.K. “We look forward to many years of collaborating with Penske Media and The Hollywood Reporter.”

“The global film and entertainment industry is going through ever-changing fast-paced growth with a shift towards Asia for future development. Being part of one of the most renowned publications in the entertainment industry, we will be at the forefront of Japan’s future growth in the film and entertainment news industry,” said David Schneider, general manager of The Hollywood Reporter Japan.