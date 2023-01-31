Peter Chernin’s North Road Company Raises $150M From Qatar Investment Authority

Peter Chernin’s North Road Company has taken in a $150 million investment from Qatar Investment Authority in order to expand.

The studio launched in July 2022 by combining Chernin Entertainment, which has been behind titles such as Ford v. Ferrari and New Girl and documentary production studio Words + Pictures. The company includes unscripted content from Kinetic Content, Left Right Productions and 44 Blue, encompassing the titles of Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Married at First Sight, and The Circus, as well as an international division led by Jan Frouman and Kristin Jones, with a focus on global acquisitions and co-productions.

North Road Company said it has its hand in more than 85 active productions, which include a new season of Love is Blind, Luther, starring Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix this spring, and a new season of Apple TV+’s Truth be Told, starring Octavia Spencer.

The investment adds to the film and TV studio’s existing funding, which includes up to $500 million from Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. and $300 million in debt financing from Apollo Global Management.

“QIA’s investment enables North Road to capitalize even further on the growing demand for premium, independent content. Building on the support from Providence Equity, we have already been able to bring together some of the highest-quality suppliers of film and TV content, led by some of the best creative executives in the business. This investment fuels our continuing strategy to expand via organic and inorganic growth initiatives globally,” said Peter Chernin, chief executive of North Road.

“QIA is delighted to support the expansion of the North Road Company, a market-leading media firm,” said Mohammed Al-Sowaidi, QIA’s Chief Investment Officer of Americas. “This investment underpins our strategy to invest in innovative media and technology companies around the world and advances our long-term partnership with The Chernin Group.”